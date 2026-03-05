India for rule of law & dialogue, conflict alone can’t resolve issue: PM

Underlining that India believes in the “rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that “no issue can be resolved solely through military conflict” and Delhi will continue to support every effort to end conflict and restore peace, be it in West Asia or Ukraine.

His remarks came a day after an Iranian warship, which had earlier taken part in a military exercise in India, was torpedoed by a US submarine in international waters in the Indian Ocean.

Also Thursday, India condoled the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Tehran February 28 in air strikes by Israel and the US. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book – the first public gesture from the government ever since the assassination of the Iranian leader.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and signed the condolence book, on behalf of the people and the Government of India, on the demise of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too had a phone conversation with Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Foreign Minister – this was their second conversation since the start of the conflict on February 28.

Modi, who held bilateral talks with visiting Finland President Alexander Stubb, said, “Today, the world is passing through a phase of instability and uncertainty. From Ukraine to West Asia, several parts of the world continue to face situations of conflict. In such a global environment, India and Europe, two major diplomatic powers of the world, are entering a golden phase in their relationship. Our growing cooperation is imparting new strength to global stability, development, and shared prosperity.”

“India and Finland both believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved solely through military conflict. Whether in Ukraine or in West Asia, we will continue to support every effort aimed at the early end of conflict and the restoration of peace,” he said.

This was the first time that the PM had used the formulation “rule of law” and “military conflict” in the context of the US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran’s counter-attacks on Israel and US military bases and personnel in the region.

He also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron where they “shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy”.

“Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” he said, tagging Macron.

Macron has taken a nuanced position on the conflict. He has said that the US-Israel attacks were conducted “outside the framework of international law, and we cannot approve that”. But he has also said that Iran bears “primary responsibility” for this situation because it developed a “dangerous nuclear programme and unprecedented ballistic capabilities”. He ordered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, its air assets, and ‌its frigate escort to set ‌sail for the Mediterranean following the situation in the Middle East.

As Modi expressed concern over the conflict, Stubb, on his part, said, “Today we discussed security issues in the region. We have conflicts in both regions, in West Asia and also, of course, in Ukraine. And for us, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has lasted for too long, four years. We agreed that ending the war is in everyone’s interests, and a lasting peace can only be one that respects the principles of the United Nations.”