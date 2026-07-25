India, Romania looking to build comprehensive partnership: MEA on President Murmu’s state visit

President Droupadi Murmu pays her respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Bucharest on Friday. (@rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo)

AT A time when Russia and Ukraine conflict has intensified with attacks on cargo ships in the Black Sea, India is seeking to build ties with Romania, offering New Delhi a trusted European Union gateway and partner towards maritime security. During President Droupadi Murmu’s ongoing state visit to the country, New Delhi and Bucharest have announced strengthening of defence cooperation, with both sides welcoming growing engagement between their respective defence establishments.

President Murmu is in Romania at the invitation of her counterpart Nicușor Dan, a visit by an Indian President after three decades.

India and Romania are looking to build a comprehensive partnership with a focus on expanding trade, investment, technology cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, said officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, briefing reporters.