Thursday, February 06, 2020
India rice exports hit 8-year low as price rise dents demand

India's exports stood at 9.87 million tonnes in the year 2019, the lowest since 2011.

By: Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: February 6, 2020 1:32:45 pm
India is the world's biggest exporter of rice. (Representational image)

India’s rice exports in 2019 fell 18.1 % from a year ago to their lowest in eight years, government data shows, as demand moderated from key Asian and African buyers due to higher prices.

The south Asian country’s exports stood at 9.87 million tonnes in 2019, the lowest since 2011, and down from 12.05 million tonnes in 2018, according to data compiled by the ministry of commerce and industry.

India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice.

