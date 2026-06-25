India resumes tourist visas for Bangladeshi nationals after 2-year freeze

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 04:55 PM IST
In a major breakthrough for bilateral relations, India Thursday announced the resumption of tourist visas for Bangladeshi nationals after a two-year suspension. The announcement was made by the newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, during a visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka.
New Delhi suspended tourist visas for Bangladeshi nationals in August 2024 following political unrest and the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.
Trivedi has announced that tourist visa applications will resume on June 28, at five visa centres, including one in Dhaka. This was the first announcement he made after presenting his credentials to the President of Bangladesh, Mohammed Shahabuddin, on Thursday afternoon.
Last month, The Indian Express reported that India and Bangladesh were planning to resume visa services soon. As both countries sought to normalise their relationship after a period of significant turmoil, the full-scale resumption of visa services was proposed as an important first step.
Bangladesh has resumed issuing visas to Indian citizens across all categories following the swearing-in of the Tarique Rahman government in February this year. During Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman’s visit to India in April, the normalisation of visa processes was one of the key topics discussed by Dhaka.
All Bangladesh visa centres in India, including the High Commission in New Delhi and the consular divisions in Kolkata, Agartala, Mumbai, and Chennai, have been operational. In response, Dhaka requested that New Delhi promptly reciprocate on the visa issue.
Earlier in the day, the new Indian High Commissioner was welcomed to Bangabhaban, the official residence of the President of Bangladesh, with a ceremonial guard of honour. He then met with the President and presented his credentials. Trivedi arrived in Dhaka by road on June 12, crossing through the Petrapole-Benapole border.
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Trivedi has succeeded Pranay Kumar Verma, who was the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh for four years until May this year. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Trivedi’s appointment as the next envoy to Dhaka on April 27.
Ahead of assuming charge in Dhaka, Trivedi had expressed confidence that India and Bangladesh would continue to strengthen their ties based on shared aspirations, democratic values, and people-to-people connections. His appointment came at a crucial juncture, as India and Bangladesh actively sought to deepen ties across several strategic sectors.