India resumes tourist visas for Bangladeshi nationals after 2-year freeze

The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi (left), presented his credentials to Mohammed Shahabuddin, the President of Bangladesh, in Dhaka (Photo: X/India in Bangladesh)

In a major breakthrough for bilateral relations, India Thursday announced the resumption of tourist visas for Bangladeshi nationals after a two-year suspension. The announcement was made by the newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, during a visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka.

New Delhi suspended tourist visas for Bangladeshi nationals in August 2024 following political unrest and the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Trivedi has announced that tourist visa applications will resume on June 28, at five visa centres, including one in Dhaka. This was the first announcement he made after presenting his credentials to the President of Bangladesh, Mohammed Shahabuddin, on Thursday afternoon.