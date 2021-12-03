Whenever India exercised restraint, Pakistan perceived it as sign of weakness: Tewari

Whenever India exercised restraint, Pakistan perceived it as a sign of weakness, Congress leader Manish Tewari claimed on Thursday, days after his observations on the UPA government’s response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks triggered a row.

However, he sought to downplay his views on the UPA action mentioned in his new book, saying “This was about the perception that was in Pakistan and not about the UPA action to adopt restraint.”

Launching Tewari’s book ‘10 Flashpoints, 20 years’, former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon said China is India’s foremost challenge today. He said though he agreed with the broad thrust of what Tewari has said, he disagrees with him on tactical issues like the action on 26/11 terror attacks. “But, his final conclusion is worrying. He concludes that the nation today is less safe that it was before. That is not a happy conclusion… I wish he would have said more on what is happening at the LAC, which is a live issue,” the former NSA said.