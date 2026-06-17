India restored 21.76 million hectares of land between 2011 and 2020, says report

Telangana topped the list of states that restored the highest land area at 4.18 million hectares, through an agroforestry push of over 3.6 million hectares. (Express File Photo by Manoj More)

India has restored 21.7 million hectares of degraded and deforested land between 2011 and 2020, according to the country’s second progress report on the Bonn Challenge released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Wednesday.

This includes restoration through planted forests, natural regeneration, silviculture, agroforestry, and mangrove restoration.

The Bonn Challenge is a global initiative launched in 2011, under which more than 70 countries have committed to restoring 150 million hectares of degraded and deforested landscapes by 2020, with an additional target of 350 million hectares by 2030.

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India had pledged to restore 13 million hectares with an additional eight million hectares by 2030. This was revised to 26 million hectares by 2030 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification held in 2019 in India.