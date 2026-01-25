India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Speech: President Droupadi Murmu Speech Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Republic Day 2026 President Droupadi Murmu Speech Date, Time: President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday (January 25) 7:00 pm, ahead of the 77th Republic Day. This will mark her fourth Republic Day speech since taking oath in 2022.
President Murmu will also preside over the 16th National Voters’ Day event in New Delhi as the chief guest, according to the Election Commission of India. The theme of the event is “My India, My Vote” and the tagline is “Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy”.
The President’s speech will be broadcast on Akashvani (All India Radio) and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version. The regional language versions will be aired at 9:30 pm.
Her address can be viewed live on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel. Additionally, the President’s speech will be streamed online through her official social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
In her previous address, President Murmu said that the basic tenets of liberal democracies – justice, liberty, equality and fraternity – have “always been part of the heritage of Indian civilisation.”
She hailed the Narendra Modi-led Central government for redefining “the notion of welfare,” adding that inclusion is “the cornerstone of our growth saga.”
This followed her address in 2024, when she said social justice was the top priority of the Centre and called for the reinforcement of affirmative action as a tool for inclusion.
She also praised the replacing of the old criminal laws, referring to them as one of “many relics of a colonial mindset.”
She praised the athletes who participated in the Olympics and Paralympics for their performances and India’s chess players for winning at the FIDE Chess Olympiad, mentioning D Gukesh for becoming the youngest World Chess Champion.
She hailed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its successful space docking mission, saying that ISRO was taking “giant leaps in space in recent years”.
