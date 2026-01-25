India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Speech: President Droupadi Murmu Speech Date, Time, and Where to Watch

President Murmu will also preside over the 16th National Voters' Day event in New Delhi as the chief guest, according to the Election Commission of India. (File Photo)

Republic Day 2026 President Droupadi Murmu Speech Date, Time: President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday (January 25) 7:00 pm, ahead of the 77th Republic Day. This will mark her fourth Republic Day speech since taking oath in 2022.

What else will President do?

President Murmu will also preside over the 16th National Voters’ Day event in New Delhi as the chief guest, according to the Election Commission of India. The theme of the event is “My India, My Vote” and the tagline is “Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy”.

Where to watch President address live?

The President’s speech will be broadcast on Akashvani (All India Radio) and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version. The regional language versions will be aired at 9:30 pm.