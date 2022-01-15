Now, Republic Day celebrations to start from January 23 to include Netaji’s birth anniversary

Republic Day celebrations will begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, government sources told The Indian Express Saturday.

“This is in line with the Modi government’s focus on celebrating/commemorating important aspects of our history and culture,” sources said.

The four-day-long celebrations begin on January 24 and end on January 29 with the Beating Retreat Ceremony.

The Narendra Modi-led government had earlier announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary would be celebrated as Parakram Divas.

Netaji was one of the most prominent figures of the Indian freedom struggle. He was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha.

The other such days, observance of which have become an annual affair, are:

August 14 — Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

October 31 — Ekta Divas or National Unity Day (The birth anniversary of Sardar Patel)

November 15 — Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (The birthday anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda)

November 26 — Constitution Day

December 26 — Veer Baal Divas (A tribute to the four Sahibzadas)