India reports 8,635 new covid cases, lowest since June

With 8,635 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the lowest single-day rise in its tally in nearly eight months, data from Health Ministry showed. This is the lowest spike since June 1 last year. With 5.04 lakh tests conducted on Sunday, this is the second consecutive Monday where the numbers have fallen below the 10,000 mark.

As many as 94 deaths were reported on Monday, the lowest since May 11. A total of 1,07,66,245 infections have been logged since January 30 last year when Kerala reported the country’s first COVID-19 case. While Kerala reported 3,459 new cases, Maharashtra had 1,948.

Since October, India has been witnessing a drop in the cases recorded each day. Scientists and health experts say while the worst may be behind us, we are still quite a distance from the end.

During the Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is “undertaking the world’s biggest Covid Vaccine Programme”, and “we are vaccinating our citizens faster than anywhere in the world”. The beginning of this year “marks the completion of almost one year of our battle against Corona”, Modi said. And “just as India’s fight against Corona became an example, our vaccination programme too is turning out to be exemplary to the world”. The “Made in India vaccine” is a “symbol of India’s self-reliance” and “self-pride”, Modi said.

In other news, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allotted Rs 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccines in the country as part of the newly launched Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana during the Budget presentation on Monday. Sitharaman further announced that she was committed to spending more if needed. Keeping in mind the pandemic, she also said that the country’s health budget has been hiked by 138 per cent since last year, and is currently at Rs 2,23,846 crore.