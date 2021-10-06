India reports 18,833 new Covid-19 cases; active cases lowest in 203 days

India reported 18,833 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am on Wednesday. With this, the total caseload rose to 3.38 crore (3,38,71,881), while active cases declined to 2.46 lakh (2,46,687), the lowest in 203 days.

Nearly 280 people succumbed to the deadly infection, taking the death toll to 4.49 lakh (4,49,538), according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest data. For the 12th consecutive day, the daily increase in new cases remained below 30,000.

A decrease of 6,215 cases was recorded in India’s active Covid caseload in the last 24 hours.

Presently, active cases comprise 0.73 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.94 per cent, the ministry said.

Centre extends Covid health insurance scheme to Anganwadi workers, helpers

The Centre on Tuesday extended the ambit of the health insurance scheme for frontline Covid-19 workers to include Anganwadi workers and helpers, officials in the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare said. With the move, as many as 13,29,000 Anganwadi workers and 11,79,000 Anganwadi helpers are expected to get a health cover of Rs 50 lakh.

Those eligible for the health cover will include those who worked during the pandemic engaging in – Covid-19 awareness drives, door-to-door ration distribution, community fever surveillance, interacting with families affected by Covid-19 and those who provided support for home quarantine, among others.

Central team in Mizoram to assess Covid-19 surge in state

A four-member central team arrived in Mizoram on Tuesday to assess the reason behind a recent surge in cases in the state, PTI reported.

A meeting was held between the team, officials of State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), and chief medical officers (CMOs) of Aizawl East and Aizawl West to discuss ways to combat the situation.

The state recorded 1,681 new infections reported on Tuesday, which pushed its tally to 99,856, a health department official told PTI.

Char Dham: Uttarakhand HC lifts daily limit on number of pilgrims

The Uttarakhand High Court lifted the daily limit on the number of devotees that can visit the Char Dham, the temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Earlier, the HC had fixed the number of people that could visit at 1,000 for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri. From Wednesday, this limit will no longer apply.