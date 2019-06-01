Toggle Menu
India removes airspace restrictionshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/india-removes-airspace-restrictions-5759498/

India removes airspace restrictions

Friday’s decision is likely to evoke a positive response from Pakistan which had imposed similar restrictions on use of its air space by Indian aircraft, including commercial airlines.

iaf, airspace restrictions, airspace restrictions removed, iaf removes airspace restrictions, indian air force, indian express
Indian Air Force (IAF) announced it was removing the temporary restrictions on all air routes in the country’s air space which it had imposed following air strikes on a terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan on February 27.

Barely 24 hours after Narendra Modi was sworn in again as the Prime Minister, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced it was removing the temporary restrictions on all air routes in the country’s air space which it had imposed following air strikes on a terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan on February 27.

Friday’s decision is likely to evoke a positive response from Pakistan which had imposed similar restrictions on use of its air space by Indian aircraft, including commercial airlines. Earlier this week, Pakistan had extended the restriction on Indian aircraft over flying its territory till June 15.

Official sources said after the air strikes on Balakot, India had imposed restrictions which did not allow any aircraft flying over Pakistan airspace to use nearly a dozen entry/ exit points into India. In response, Pakistan had also banned all aircraft flying from India into its airspace to continue their onward journeys. As a result, Indian carriers’ flights from Delhi and Mumbai to and from Europe and US added about 90-120 minutes to their flying time.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 At helm of WCD ministry, Smriti Irani likely to deal with women’s reservation Bill
2 2G scam: Delhi HC seeks accused’s reply to plea for preponing trial
3 On Health table for Harsh Vardhan: Pending Bills to Ayushman Bharat