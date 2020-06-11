India rejects US govt report on alleged discrimination against minorities in country

The anti-CAA protests have reached a strategic dead end The anti-CAA protests have reached a strategic dead end

India on Thursday rejected a US government report that voiced concerns over alleged attacks and discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities in the country.

The Ministry of External affairs (MEA) in its report said that that US government officials underscored the importance of respecting religious freedom and promoting tolerance and mutual respect throughout the year with the ruling and opposition parties, civil society and religious freedom activists, and religious leaders belonging to various faith communities.

“Our principled position remains that we see no locus standi for a foreign entity to pronounce on the state of our citizens’ constitutionally protected rights,” spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said.

“We have a robust public discourse in India and constitutionally mandated institutions that guarantee protection of religious freedom and rule of law,” he added.

The US report titled the ‘2019 International Religious Freedom Report’ was released by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.

The report referred to the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir last August and the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament in December as major highlights for India last year.

