India rejects UN rights body remarks on Delhi protests, cites ‘double standards’

India called the UN Human Rights Office's concerns "unwarranted" and pointed out its "extreme selectivity" regarding protests in neighbouring regions.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 11, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Police detained CJP supporters during a demonstration near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)Police detained CJP supporters during a demonstration near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna).
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A day after the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office expressed concern over the mass detention of demonstrators, civil society members, lawyers, and journalists in Delhi, India said on Sunday that “concerns are unwarranted and constitute an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of India”.

This is the second time in the last 12 hours that India has responded to the UN office’s remarks on Saturday. Earlier, India’s permanent mission in Geneva called the “concerns” misplaced, saying they caused unwarranted interference in internal affairs.

This time, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen certain remarks by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) about yesterday’s events in New Delhi. India is the world’s largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media.”

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“As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety. Our law enforcement authorities act strictly in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for the redressal of any grievances,” he said, defending the action by the police in Delhi.

The MEA spokesperson said, “The OHCHR’s concerns are therefore unwarranted and constitute an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of India.”

“We also note that the OHCHR has an approach of extreme selectivity when it comes to public positions. Violent responses to protests in our neighbourhood have gone uncommented, as indeed have law enforcement actions in its own vicinity. Such double standards only erode the credibility of its standing and contribute to the loss of faith in multilateralism,” the MEA spokesperson said, referring to police and law enforcement agency actions in Pakistan and France.

Respect right to peaceful assembly: UN rights body

The UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan called on Indian authorities to respect and fulfil the right to peaceful assembly, noting that restrictions must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality.

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“We are concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today’s large-scale demonstrations in Delhi,” he said in a statement on Saturday evening, as reports of thousands of protestors being detained came in.

“We call on the authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and fulfilled. Restrictions on peaceful protests must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality,” the UN office said.

“The Indian authorities should also ensure law enforcement forces exercise utmost restraint in response to peaceful protesters, consistent with the country’s democratic traditions and human rights obligations. All those arbitrarily detained must be immediately and unconditionally released. We also urge the authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the broadly held concerns expressed,” it said.

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Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting and writing explainers and analysis on foreign affairs for about 19 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He won the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award, 2023, for the second time for his reporting of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the war in Gaza. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

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