India rejects UN rights body remarks on Delhi protests, cites ‘double standards’

A day after the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office expressed concern over the mass detention of demonstrators, civil society members, lawyers, and journalists in Delhi, India said on Sunday that “concerns are unwarranted and constitute an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of India”.

This is the second time in the last 12 hours that India has responded to the UN office’s remarks on Saturday. Earlier, India’s permanent mission in Geneva called the “concerns” misplaced, saying they caused unwarranted interference in internal affairs.

This time, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen certain remarks by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) about yesterday’s events in New Delhi. India is the world’s largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media.”