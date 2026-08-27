India rejects UN panel’s observations on its ‘rights violations’

India on Wednesday rejected a report by a UN panel that alleged discrimination against various ethnic and religious groups in the country.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UNCERD) flagged concerns on Tuesday over human rights violations against people belonging to scheduled tribes, scheduled castes and Rohingya refugees.

It also called for action against those involved in “hate crime” in India.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India rejects “any politically motivated highly malicious references in the report with all the contempt that it deserves”.

He said India’s commitment to combating racial discrimination “remains unwavering”.