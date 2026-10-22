India rejects UN description of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company as ‘India-based’

India has strongly objected to a UN special rapporteur describing fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company as an “India-based” criminal group, calling the report factually inaccurate. First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Raghoo Puri, raised the objection on Wednesday in the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, responding to a report by Ben Saul, the Special Rapporteur on human rights while countering terrorism.

Puri said the report referred to the UN Security Council listing the leader of the “India-based D-Company” in 2003 for links with Al-Qaeda, but failed to mention that Ibrahim had been wanted in India in connection with terror attacks since 1993.