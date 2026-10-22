India rejects UN description of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company as ‘India-based’

India has strongly objected to a UN special rapporteur describing fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company as an “India-based” criminal group, calling the report factually inaccurate. First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Raghoo Puri, raised the objection on Wednesday in the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, responding to a report by Ben Saul, the Special Rapporteur on human rights while countering terrorism.
Puri said the report referred to the UN Security Council listing the leader of the “India-based D-Company” in 2003 for links with Al-Qaeda, but failed to mention that Ibrahim had been wanted in India in connection with terror attacks since 1993.
Puri said the UN’s sanctions listing records the reasons for the action and stressed that Ibrahim had fled India before being listed for links with Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden.
Puri also expressed concern over what he described as repeated factual inaccuracies in the special rapporteur’s reports, warning that such errors undermine the credibility of the United Nations and cause “tremendous harm” to the organisation.