‘Unwarranted, unacceptable interference’: India rejects UN concerns over crackdown on Delhi protesters

A DAY after the UN Human Rights Office expressed concern over the mass detention of students, activists, civil society members, lawyers and journalists in Delhi during protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, India on Sunday said the “concerns are unwarranted and constitute an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of the country”.

This is the second time in the last 12 hours that India has responded to the remarks made by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Saturday. Earlier, India’s permanent mission in Geneva had called the concerns “misplaced, causing an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs”.

This time, Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “We have seen certain remarks by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) about yesterday’s events in New Delhi. India is the world’s largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media.”

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“As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety. Our law enforcement authorities act strictly in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for the redressal of any grievances,” he said, defending the action by the police in Delhi and NCR.

The MEA spokesperson said, “The OHCHR’s concerns are therefore unwarranted and constitute an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of India.”

“We also note that the OHCHR has an approach of extreme selectivity when it comes to public positions. Violent responses to protests in our neighbourhood have gone uncommented, as indeed have law enforcement actions in its own vicinity. Such double standards only erode the credibility of its standing and contribute to the loss of faith in multilateralism,” the MEA spokesperson said, referring to police and law enforcement agency actions in Pakistan and France.

The UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan called on Indian authorities to respect and fulfil the right to peaceful assembly, noting that restrictions must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality.

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“We are concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today’s large-scale demonstrations in Delhi,” he said in a statement on Saturday evening.

“We call on the authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and fulfilled. Restrictions on peaceful protests must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality,” the UN office said.

“The Indian authorities should also ensure law enforcement forces exercise utmost restraint in response to peaceful protesters, consistent with the country’s democratic traditions and human rights obligations. All those arbitrarily detained must be immediately and unconditionally released.”

“We also urge the authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the broadly held concerns expressed,” it said.