‘Baseless, fabricated’: India rejects reports of its ports being used by US in war on Iran

India has rejected reports claiming that the US Navy is using Indian ports to attack Iran and cautioned people against such “baseless and fabricated” remarks.

Taking to its fact-checking account on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments.”

Fake News Alert! Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments. — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 4, 2026

The response comes after US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor in an interview to Open America News (OAN) Network claimed: “Our bases are being destroyed. Our harbour installations are destroyed. We’re having to fall back on India and its Naval ports.”

The MEA took screenshots of the interview, marked them as fake news and shared on its X handle with the statement of caution.