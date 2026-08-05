‘Malicious propaganda’: India slams Pak on Art 370 abrogation statement, flags PoJK killings

As Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, called on the international community to fulfil its “long-overdue responsibility” for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, Delhi sharply retorted that the “Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are, have always been, and shall forever remain an integral and inalienable part of India”.

On the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Dar said India’s actions in Kashmir on August 5, 2019, presented a “grave challenge” to the established international framework and expressed solidarity with the people of the region. “We reaffirm our unwavering support for their fundamental rights, as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and reflected in the relevant UNSC resolutions,” he said, adding that events of August 5, 2019, remained a “matter of deep concern”.