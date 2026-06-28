‘Look inwards’: India slams Pakistan over Karachi attack link

“We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 28, 2026 06:41 PM IST
A Paramilitary soldier stands guard at the site of an explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Ali Raza)A Paramilitary soldier stands guard at the site of an explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo)
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India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s accusations regarding its involvement in the Karachi incident which killed four soldiers. In response to media queries regarding allegations made by Pakistan, Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday, “We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them.”

“Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” Jaiswal added.

Reports from Islamabad said Pakistani security forces killed six terrorists and captured another alive after foiling an attack by militants on a Sindh Rangers compound in Karachi on Saturday night.

Must Read | How militants breached a paramilitary base in Pakistan’s biggest city: What we know so far

The attack left four paramilitary personnel dead and marked the city’s first major terrorist strike since October 2024. Certain elements in the Pakistani establishment alleged an Indian link to the attack. Among them, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi alleged without proof an Indian link to the strike.

As per a PTI report quoting a security source, the attackers belonging to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter faction of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), stormed the Sindh Rangers’ Bhittai Wing headquarters in Karachi’s densely populated Gulistan-e-Jauhar area around 8.30 pm.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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