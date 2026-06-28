‘Look inwards’: India slams Pakistan over Karachi attack link

A Paramilitary soldier stands guard at the site of an explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s accusations regarding its involvement in the Karachi incident which killed four soldiers. In response to media queries regarding allegations made by Pakistan, Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday, “We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them.”

“Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” Jaiswal added.