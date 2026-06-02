India rejects EU-Pakistan remarks on Kashmir, says ‘no locus standi’

India on Tuesday strongly objected to references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by Pakistan and the European Union, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), saying those with “no locus standi” should refrain from commenting on India’s internal matters.

#WATCH | On language used regarding J&K in Pak-EU joint statement, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, “We categorically reject such unwarranted references in the Joint Press Communique on matters internal to India. The UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and… pic.twitter.com/ZbqDCOlmmC — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

On Monday, Kaja Kallas, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar jointly addressed the media in Islamabad as part of the Eighth Round of the European Union-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue. While Kallas and Dar mostly focused on the Iran war, the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan referred to what he described as an “unprovoked Indian aggression” last year in an apparent reference to Operation Sindoor and raised the Kashmir issue.

The joint statement issued by Pakistan and the EU said, “The Pakistan side briefed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The EU side briefed on Russia’s war against Ukraine. Both sides expressed support to peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.”

On Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We categorically reject such unwarranted references in the Joint Press Communique on matters internal to India. The UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Those who have no locus standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them.”

This is not the first time the MEA has reacted to “unwarranted references” to Jammu and Kashmir. On May 26, after China and Pakistan issued a joint statement containing references to Jammu and Kashmir, Jaiswal had said, “India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan.”

He added, “India’s position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same.”