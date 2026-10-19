India rejects OIC’s Kashmir resolution, says bloc being misused by Pakistan

India has strongly rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) resolution on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the grouping has allowed itself to be “misused” by Pakistan for its “bigoted agenda”.

A day after the resolution was passed during the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, “The references to India are malicious, biased and false, and have been orchestrated by Pakistan. We are disappointed that the OIC has once again allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan for its bigoted agenda.”

New Delhi also emphasised that the OIC has “no locus standi whatsoever” to comment on matters strictly internal to India.