India rejects OIC’s Kashmir resolution, says bloc being misused by Pakistan

India has strongly rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) resolution on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the grouping has allowed itself to be “misused” by Pakistan for its “bigoted agenda”.
A day after the resolution was passed during the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, “The references to India are malicious, biased and false, and have been orchestrated by Pakistan. We are disappointed that the OIC has once again allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan for its bigoted agenda.”
New Delhi also emphasised that the OIC has “no locus standi whatsoever” to comment on matters strictly internal to India.
‘Stark contrast’ to situation in PoK
“The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Politically motivated propaganda can never alter this reality,” the MEA said in its statement, adding, “Over the past years since the abrogation of Art 370, Jammu and Kashmir has seen significant economic growth and benefits accruing directly to its people through infrastructure development, tourism and connectivity.”
This, the MEA said, is in “stark contrast” to the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir where Islamabad has “unleashed violence, repression and brutality on civilian protesters, killing scores of them, including women and children.”
The MEA said that “no amount of media blackout has been able to hide these grave violations of human rights”.
“The only issues related to Jammu and Kashmir that remain to be addressed are Pakistan vacating areas under its illegal and forcible occupation and ceasing its continued support to cross-border terrorism,” it added.
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The MEA described other “fabricated and hostile references against India in the OIC resolutions including insinuations related to Islamophobia” as nothing but a “desperate attempt by Pakistan to divert international attention from its own appalling record of minority persecution and sectarian violence”.
The 57-member bloc has repeatedly issued statements and adopted resolutions regarding Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state.
The most recent resolution comes just weeks after the joint communiqué issued by the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2026.
On this, the MEA said, ”The OIC’s repeated endorsement of patently malicious propaganda and narratives peddled by Pakistan raises serious questions about its credibility and integrity. We hope its members will do better and reform this organisation.”