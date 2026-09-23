‘Factually incorrect’: India rejects reference to J&K in OIC communique

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke extensively about the issue in 2019 after India abrogated Article 370, and also raised Kashmir at the UNGA in 2021. (Reuters file photo)

India on Wednesday categorically rejected references to the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir in a joint communique released by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir, after a meeting was held on the sidelines of the 81st session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The statement came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also raised the Kashmir issue during his address to world leaders on Tuesday. Alongside Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Niger are part of the 57-member group.

“The OIC has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India. The entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India, and no amount of repetition of politically motivated propaganda can change this reality,” said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.