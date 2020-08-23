India rejects J&K reference in Pak-China statement, raises CPEC

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Chinese counterpart Wangi Yi on August 21. (Source: Twitter/@SMQureshiPTI)

A day after the Pakistan-China joint statement mentioned Jammu and Kashmir, India on Saturday categorically rejected the reference and conveyed again its concerns on the China-Pakistan Economic corridor.

Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an “integral and inalienable” part of India, New Delhi said that it expects Beijing and Islamabad to not interfere in the internal affairs of India.

Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava Saturday said, “As in the past, we categorically reject the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the Joint Press Release of the 2nd Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and we expect the parties concerned to not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India… At the same time we also reiterate our consistent position on the so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor.”

India has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to both China and to Pakistan on CPEC projects which are in Indian territory illegally occupied by Pakistan. “We resolutely oppose actions by other countries that change the status quo in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” Srivastava said.

The foreign ministers of China and Pakistan held their second annual strategic dialogue on Friday and discussed ways to enhance their all-weather bilateral ties, the Kashmir issue, progress on the CPEC and the Afghan peace process.

