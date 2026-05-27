India rejects China-Pakistan joint statement on Jammu and Kashmir, calls references ‘unwarranted’

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir remains consistent and well known. (Credit: X/MEA)

India strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan on Tuesday, and called them “unwarranted references,” adding that the Union Territory and Ladakh “have been, are and will” remain an integral part of the country.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement, said that India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir remains “consistent and well known” to the concerned parties and that no other country has locus standi to comment on it.

“India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India,” Jaiswal said while responding to media queries on the issue.