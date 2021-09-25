India rejects China claim on Galwan

INDIA ON Friday rejected Beijing’s claim that the Galwan valley incident took place because India violated all agreements and encroached upon China’s territory.

Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We reject such statements. Our position with regard to developments last year along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh has been clear and consistent. It was the provocative behavior and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquility.”

Earlier in the day, while responding to a question on the Quad summit, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in Beijing that “a closed, exclusive clique targeting other countries runs counter to the trend of the times and the aspirations of regional countries”. He added it will find no support and was doomed to fail.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said “relevant countries” should view China’s development in correct light and do more to promote solidarity and cooperation among countries in the region.