‘No locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan President Zardari’s statement on Varanasi mosque notice

The MEA’s response came after Zardari issued a statement on alleged demolitions and threats to historic Muslim religious sites in India. (File image)

India has rejected Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari’s statement on Kashmir saying he has no locus standi to comment on internal matters of the country.

“India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the President of Pakistan. He has, in any case, no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India,” the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“These comments are particularly absurd given Pakistan’s own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary,” Jaiswal said.

Pakistan’s “long history of systematically targeting and victimising minorities across various faiths is notorious”. “Given this reality, the President’s remarks can only be read as a deliberate political attack, driven by Pakistan’s national policies of bigotry and hatred,” he said.