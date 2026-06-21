‘No locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan President Zardari’s statement on Varanasi mosque notice

India has rejected Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari’s statement on Kashmir saying he has no locus standi to comment on internal matters of the country.
“India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the President of Pakistan. He has, in any case, no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India,” the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
“These comments are particularly absurd given Pakistan’s own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary,” Jaiswal said.
Pakistan’s “long history of systematically targeting and victimising minorities across various faiths is notorious”. “Given this reality, the President’s remarks can only be read as a deliberate political attack, driven by Pakistan’s national policies of bigotry and hatred,” he said.
The MEA’s response came after Zardari issued a statement on alleged demolitions and threats to historic Muslim religious sites in India.
In a statement posted on X, Zardari referred to the alleged demolition threats facing the historic Masjid Ganj Shaheeda in Varanasi and urged Indian authorities to halt such actions.
“President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep concern over the demolitions and threats to historic Muslim religious sites in India, including the 1,000-year-old Masjid Ganj Shaheeda in Varanasi. He asked India to immediately stop such actions, warning that they risk leading to the disintegration and perennial chaos of India. He called for an immediate halt to such actions and urged the protection of minority rights and shared cultural heritage,” the statement said.
India has consistently maintained that issues relating to domestic matters fall within its sovereign jurisdiction and has repeatedly rejected comments from Pakistan on such subjects.