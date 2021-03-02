India records second warmest winter since 1901

The easterly winds remained dominant through the winter season, which persistently kept the minimum temperatures above normal, Met officials had said.

India recorded its second warmest winter this year since 1901, according to the monthly climate summary for winter released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. January and February are considered the winter months in India.

The minimum temperature recorded in the past two months was 15.39 degrees Celsius against a normal of 14.59 degrees Celsius, which was 0.79 degrees (rounded off) above normal for the season (See box). The maximum temperature in the same period was 27.47 degrees Celsius, 0.47 degrees above normal.

The 2016 winter holds the record for the warmest ever winter in India with minimum temperature departure from normal recorded at 0.94 degrees Celsius. Other years in which winters were especially warm between 1901 and 2021 were 2009 (0.71 degrees above normal), 1926 (0.70 degrees above normal) and 1912 (0.69 degrees above normal).

In terms of mean temperature, the 2021 winter stood third warmest after the 2016 and 2009 winters. The mean temperature this year was 21.43 degrees Celsius versus a normal of 20.65 degrees Celsius.

The easterly winds remained dominant through the winter season, which persistently kept the minimum temperatures above normal, Met officials had said. Most western disturbances crossed over along the extreme northern regions like Jammu and Kashmir, failing to bring cold weather over the northern plains. Some cold winds that developed later got obstructed by the moisture-laden easterlies, all of which contributed to such a warm season over the country, experts said. This season, less than five coldwave events developed over north India, which instead experienced prolonged fog conditions.

Besides, January began on an unusually wet note over North India. Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puduchhery also experienced an extremely wet January. The rainfall departure for the southern peninsula in the winter season is 246 per cent over what is recorded normally, adding to the overall country’s mean temperature figures.

The IMD’s latest report also states that South Peninsular India recorded its fourth wettest winter season with collective rainfall recorded measuring 56.1 mm in January and February. Generally, these months are dry over the south. Previous wet winter seasons over the south peninsula were in 1901 (61 mm), 1986 (59.9 mm) and 1984 (59.2 mm). However, the rainfall over the country in these months was 32 per cent short of normal, the report said.