India records over 1.61 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 1,733 deaths

Registering a downward trend in new Covid-19 infections for the third consecutive day, India reported more than 1.61 lakh cases on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

However, the number of Covid-19 related deaths rose to 4,97,975 with 1,733 fatalities—up from 1,192 on Tuesday—the health ministry’s data showed. The fresh cases and deaths have taken India’s tally to more than 4.16 crore.

Active cases of Covid-19 were down by 1,21,456 to reach 16,21,603—4.20 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26 per cent, lower than Tuesday’s 11.69 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was 14.15 per cent, data also showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from Covid-19 surged to 3,95,11,307, taking the national recovery rate to 94.60 per cent. Meanwhile, 17,42,793 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total testing numbers to over 73.24 crore.