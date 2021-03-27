India records 60,000 Covid cases, first time since October 17

Maharashtra, which has been contributing more than 60 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in India in recent days, reported 36,902 new infections on Friday. This follows 35,952 positive cases reported on Thursday and 31,855 a day earlier.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab scaled new peaks as India’s daily count of coronavirus cases went past 60,000 on Friday after a gap of five months.

The last time India had notched up more than 60,000 positive cases in a single day was on October 17.

The state now has more than 2.83 lakh active cases.

During its worst phase last year, Maharashtra had a little over 3 lakh active cases — about one-third of India’s total count of active cases of 10 lakh at that time.

Maharashtra’s active case count had progressively come down to less than 35,000 in February before it began to rise again, this time much more rapidly. At present, Maharashtra accounts for almost 65 per cent of India’s active cases.

Punjab, which has been at a distant second place for the last three weeks, went past the 3,000-mark for the first time on Friday, reporting 3,122 new cases. It’s previous highest was 2,848, recorded on September 17.

The state also reported 59 deaths on Friday — the highest this year – and has recorded 334 coronavirus-related deaths in one week. The corresponding figure for Maharashtra, however, is 732.

Gujarat too has been setting new records every day this week. On Friday, it crossed the 2,000-figure for the first time, reporting 2,190 cases. The state’s highest single-day tally was previously recorded on November 27, when it had reported 1,607 cases.

This week, however, Gujarat has reported progressively higher numbers than that.