India records 44,643 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 44,643 new Coronavirus cases and 464 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest data. With this, the country’s overall caseload has risen to over 3.18 crore (3,18,56,763), while the death toll increased to 4,26,754.

With 41,096 coronavirus patients recovering from the infection, active cases now stand at 4,14,159. With 22,040 new cases, Kerala contributed the largest number of cases to the country’s daily Covid tally. Maharashtra had 9,026, which included about 2,200 previously uncounted cases updated through a data reconciliation exercise.



Active cases presently constitute 1.30 per cent of total cases, while the recovery rate is now at 97.36 per cent. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, and currently stands at 2.41 per cent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate (2.72 per cent) stayed below 3 per cent for the 11th consecutive day.

Of the 464 deaths reported today, Maharashtra contributed 123 while Kerala had 117.