India records 22,431 new coronavirus cases, 318 deaths; active cases at 2.44 lakh

India reported 22,431 new coronavirus cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 AM on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases rose to 3.38 crore (3,38,94,312), while the death toll increased to 4.49 lakh (4,49,856).

Active cases in the country presently stand at over 2.44 lakh (2,44,198). Of the new cases and deaths recorded in the country since yesterday, Kerala was the biggest contributor — recording 2,616 cases and 134 deaths.

Airlifting of vaccine to continue during closure of Pune airport: IAF

The Indian Air Force has said it will ensure the transportation of Covishield vaccines even during the planned 14-day closure of the Pune International Airport’s runway, PTI reported.

The airport will remain closed from October 16 to 29 as the IAF will be undertaking runway resurfacing work, the airport authorities informed on Tuesday.

“During the period of complete closure of the runway, the IAF will ensure airlift of vaccines from Pune to Mumbai by deploying suitable IAF assets for the purpose to ensure uninterrupted supply chain,” the IAF said in a statement on Wednesday.

Centre can’t deny PM-CARES is a govt fund, Delhi HC told

The PM-CARES Fund must follow the principle of transparency as required by the Constitution and be declared a State fund, the Delhi High Court was told Wednesday.

The highest government authorities had projected that the charitable trust had been set up by the Centre, said Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, representing the petitioner Samyak Gangwal. He was opposing the Centre’s stand that PM-CARES was not a government fund and that its amount does not go into the Consolidated Fund of India.

“You cannot say ‘look, let’s decide that the Constitution does not apply to us, that we are not State and that we fall somewhere else’,” he told the division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.