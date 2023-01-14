scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

India records 179 Covid-19 cases; active caseload drops to 2,227

The country's active Covid-19 caseload recorded a decrease of 30 cases in the last 24 hours. 

Coronavirus, Covid-19 testA total of 1,74,467 tests were conducted on Saturday and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.10 per cent. (Express File Photo by Arul Horizon)
Listen to this article
India records 179 Covid-19 cases; active caseload drops to 2,227
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Continuing with its declining active Covid-19 caseload, India reported 179 new cases on Saturday, while the active cases have dropped to 2,227, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active Covid-19 caseload recorded a decrease of 30 cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,80,936) while the death toll is 5,30,726 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 1,74,467 tests were conducted on Saturday and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also 0.10 per cent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has spiked to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Health Special |‘Covid-19 virus is getting faster and stronger in its ability to infect. However, it is less severe in its lethality’

Under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive, a total of 220.16 crore (2,20,16,78,543) vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 12:57 IST
Next Story

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s death: What happened during the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close