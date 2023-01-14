India records 179 Covid-19 cases; active caseload drops to 2,227

Continuing with its declining active Covid-19 caseload, India reported 179 new cases on Saturday, while the active cases have dropped to 2,227, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active Covid-19 caseload recorded a decrease of 30 cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,80,936) while the death toll is 5,30,726 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 1,74,467 tests were conducted on Saturday and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also 0.10 per cent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has spiked to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive, a total of 220.16 crore (2,20,16,78,543) vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.