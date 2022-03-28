scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 28, 2022
Must Read

India records 1,270 new Covid-19 cases

The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 28, 2022 10:18:40 am
A reduction of 328 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekhar)

With 1,270 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of Covid rose to 4,30,20,723, while the active cases further declined to 15,859, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Countries in Europe, Asia see surge in Covid-19 cases; some Chinese cities enter lockdown

A reduction of 328 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 28: Latest News

Advertisement