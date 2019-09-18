India rebuts Mahathir Mohamad claim on Zakir Naik

HOURS AFTER Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi did not request extradition of radical preacher Zakir Naik, India on Tuesday rebutted the claim and said the issue did come up when the two leaders met in Russia this month.

Advertising

Mahathir told radio station BFM 89.9 that Modi, whom he met in Russia during an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok earlier this month, made no extradition request for Zakir despite official notice from New Delhi. “He didn’t ask me for this man,” he said.

Read | Why getting televangelist Zakir Naik back will be an uphill task for India

At a media briefing Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Naik’s extradition issue had indeed come up during Modi’s meeting with Mahatir in Vladivostok. “…the Indian expectation was communicated and it was decided that officials concerned should meet,” he said. “There is an extradition request sent in January 2018. We want Zakir Naik back…”