‘Motivated comments on internal issues not welcomed’: India after global remarks on Karnataka Hijab row

Amid global criticism over the Hijab row in Karnataka, the Ministry of External Affairs Saturday said motivated comments over internal issues were not welcome.

This comes a day after a US government body that monitors and reports on religious freedom abroad had criticised the Karnataka government, saying “hijab bans in schools violated religious freedom and stigmatized and marginalized women and girls”.

Our response to media queries on India’s reaction to comments by some countries on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka:https://t.co/Mrqa0M8fVr pic.twitter.com/pJlGmw82Kp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 12, 2022

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka. Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved.”

He added, “Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome.”

The row had started after six students were banned from entering a college in Karnataka’s Udupi district for wearing a hijab. After protests over the decision spread, the government went onto shut all institutions across the state.