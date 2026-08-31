For India polymer notes, bidders certify no animal tallow, firewalls against China, Pakistan

Given the sensitivity of future supplies of polymer banknotes, the companies have been made to fill an integrity pact; a confidentiality contract. (File Photo)

Moving a step closer to the introduction of low-denomination plastic banknotes in the country, Indian and foreign firms have bid for the supply of polymer substrate sheets with inbuilt security features.

Responding to the global Expression of Interest (EOI) issued by Reserve Bank of India subsidiary Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Ltd (BRBNMPL), which set an August 18 deadline, at least two foreign polymer currency manufacturers and an Indian substrate manufacturer in partnership with UK banknote manufacturer De La Rue have placed their bids, The Indian Express has learnt.

Given the sensitivity of future supplies of polymer banknotes, the companies have been made to fill an integrity pact; a confidentiality contract; a no-agent pact and an undertaking that they will firewall their operations in India from those they may have in China and Pakistan.