India raises with US issues of students, travellers: MEA on new visa rule

Under the new regulations, student and exchange visa periods would be no longer than four years. The new regulations will come into effect 60 days from publication in the federal register, subject to Congressional review.

A day after the Donald Trump administration moved to tighten the visa duration for foreign students, journalists and cultural exchange visitors, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that India takes up the issues of difficulties faced by genuine travellers and students bound for the US.

According to a US government notice, the new final rule from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) creates a fixed time period for F visas for international students, J visas that allow visitors on cultural exchange programmes to work in the US, and I visas for members of the media.

Currently, these visas are available for the duration of the programme or employment in the US. Under the new regulations, student and exchange visa periods would be no longer than four years. The new regulations will come into effect 60 days from publication in the federal register, subject to Congressional review.