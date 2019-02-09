India raises with Pak Hafiz Saeed’s speech at Kashmir event in Lahore

Days after 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s addressed a rally in Lahore on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, India has sent a note verbale to Pakistan in protest against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief addressing the gathering, sources said on Friday.

In a note verbale, India registered a “strong protest” against the continued use of Pakistani soil by extremist and terrorist elements to freely propagate and promote violence against India.

Sources said that the Indian government once again called upon the Pakistani government to fulfill its international obligations and abide by its bilateral commitment to “not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India” in any manner.

On February 5, Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist, had taken part in the rally in Lahore as part of the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

India has, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring Saeed, who is widely believed to have plotted the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. New Delhi’s stand on Saeed has been supported by the international community.

India has strongly condemned JuD chief’s free movement in Pakistan and raised the matter with Islamabad several times.

In October last year, India had lodged a strong protest against Pakistan Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri, for sharing dais with UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed at a public programme, sources said.

Last September, while addressing a gathering at United Nations General Assembly session in New York, India’s First Secretary in Permanent Mission of India to UN, Eenam Gambhir, questioned the freedom enjoyed by Saeed in Pakistan as he continued to set up candidates for electoral office.