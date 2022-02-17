Govt raises Singapore PM’s comments on Indian lawmakers with High Commissioner

India on Thursday raised the issue of Singapore Prime Minister’s comments on criminal charges on India’s lawmakers with Singapore’s High Commissioner, sources said on Thursday.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had invoked India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru while arguing how democracy should work in the city-state during a passionate debate in Parliament.

“Most countries are founded and start off on the basis of high ideals and noble values. But more often than not, beyond the founding leaders and the pioneer generation, over decades and generations, gradually things change,” Lee said on Tuesday during the debate on the Committee of Privileges’ report on complaints about untruths told by former Workers’ Party lawmaker Raeesah Khan.

“Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too,” Singapore’s PM had said.

“While Nehru’s India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated,” Lee had said.