India raises issue of overflight clearance for Srinagar-Sharjah flight with Pakistan

India has raised the issue of overflight clearance for the Srinagar-Sharjah flight with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and has asked them to grant them “in the larger interest of the common people”, sources said Thursday.

Sources said Pakistani authorities had granted overflight clearance to GoFirst flights to operate the Srinagar-Sharjah sector on 23rd, 24th, 26th and 28th of October.

Subsequently, sources said Pakistan put the clearance for the same flight “on hold for the period 31 October to 30 November 2021”.

“This matter was promptly taken up with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and we have requested Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for this flight in the larger interest of the common people who have booked tickets on this route,” the source said.

Pakistan’s authorities Tuesday did not allow Go First’s new Srinagar-Sharjah flight to use their country’s airspace, forcing the budget airline to reroute the service and add 40 minutes to its flying time, government officials said.

Pakistan’s move, which comes 10 days after the flight was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was described as “very unfortunate” by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah while PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti blamed the Centre for not doing “any groundwork” before launching the service.

The original service took three hours and 40 minutes with the aircraft entering Pakistan airspace, flying above Lahore, proceeding southwest over the country, and entering Iranian airspace before landing in Sharjah.

On Tuesday, the flight went southward from Srinagar, flying over Rajasthan and Gujarat before heading west to enter UAE through Oman airspace. As a result, the flight duration stretched to four hours 20 minutes.

According to information sourced from flight tracking portal Flightradar24, other flights originating from India to west Asia and Europe continue to use Pakistan airspace.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, operated five flights from Srinagar to Sharjah, following its October 23 launch, using Pakistani airspace.

It is the first air connection between J&K and the UAE since 2009, when an Air India Express service between Srinagar and Dubai was shut within months due to poor demand. The Air India Express flight was also subject to restrictions from Pakistan on using the country’s airspace.

While announcing the launch of the Srinagar-Sharjah flight, Go First CEO Kaushik Khona had said in a statement, “We are delighted to be the first airline to connect Jammu & Kashmir with UAE and it bears testimony to our commitment to the region. We believe that this connectivity will be pivotal in bilateral exchange of trade and tourism between the two regions.”

Over two years ago, following the Balakot airstrike in February 2019, Pakistan had shut its airspace and forced Indian and foreign airlines to take longer routes, which extended flight durations by as much as 70-90 minutes. The airspace restrictions remained in place for over five months, due to which Indian carriers alone lost over Rs 550 crore in extra costs.