Maharashtra bears brunt of rain fury as toll rises to 112; 99 missing

Maharashtra on Saturday continued to reel under the aftermath of torrential rainfall that left over 110 people dead and about 99 missing.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a total of 34 teams for undertaking rescue operations in the coastal areas of Maharashtra that have been hit by landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall. An NDRF spokesperson told news agency PTI that teams were being deployed in affected areas of Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Satara, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Pune, and Nagpur for rescue and relief work after consultation with the state administration.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday visited the flood-hit Mahad town in Raigad district and Taliye village, where at least 41 people were killed in the landslide.Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye village of Raigad district, where a landslide on Thursday evening has claimed at least 41 lives so far. He said that in view of the incidents of landslide, the state government would come up with a plan to permanently shift and relocate people living in hilly areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the kin of the victims, while the central government has announced Rs 2 lakh each. Besides, ration kits including rice, pulses, and kerosene will be distributed in affected areas, he said. President Ram Nath Kovind called Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during the day and expressed his concern over the loss of life and property in the state due to rains and floods.

A man clears flood water and mud from his house in a flood affected area at Mahad, in Raigad district, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)A total of 1,35,313 people were shifted to safer places including 78,111 in Western Maharashtra’s Sangli district followed by 40,882 in Kolhapur district. The administration also faces the challenging task of restoring water and electricity supply and arrange food and medicines in flood-hit towns such as Chiplun, Khed, and Mahad in Konkan.

In Satara and Ratnagiri districts, as many as 21 bodies were recovered from landslide-affected villages by Saturday evening. While 11 bodies were recovered from Ambeghar village of Patan taluka in Satara district, four bodies were found in Dhokavle village and six in Porse village of Ratnagiri district, officials said.

Also Read | Over 1.10 lakh hectares of crop damaged across Maharashtra due to heavy rains

The India Meteorology Department (IMD), meanwhile, said rainfall intensity along the west coast was expected to decrease over the next 24 hours.

Karnataka: Nine dead, 3 missing as rains pound southern state

Nine people have died and three were missing in Karnataka, with torrential rains pounding several parts of the state, causing flood-like situation and landslides, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

According to data shared by the State Disaster Management Authority, 283 villages in 45 taluks have been lashed by rains, affecting a population of 36,498. Among the deaths reported since July 22, four are from Uttara Kannada district, two from Belagavi, and one each from Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, and Kodagu.

Landslides have occurred at seven locations in Uttara Kannada, four in Chikkamagaluru, three in Kodagu, and one each in Shivamogga and Hassan districts.

Goa suffers worst floods in decades; damage to over 1,200 houses

A day after its worst flood since 1982 hit Goa on Thursday, water had receded in most parts of the state by Friday evening with moderate rainfall through the day. Further assessment of the damage caused by the floods, however, showed damage caused to over 1,200 houses in nine of the state’s 12 talukas.

While assessment of the damage was still underway, Sattari and Bicholim in North Goa and Dharbandora in South Goa appeared to be the worst-hit. By Friday afternoon, the assessment carried out by the state administration showed that Ponda in South Goa was also among the worst affected talukas with over 500 homes affected and about 190 people evacuated to safety.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited villages in Dharbandora on Friday morning said, “About 100-150 houses were submerged, almost everyone moved to the hilly parts. Our minister Deepak Pauskar made arrangements and they were rescued and moved to safety. Many houses were under water, some right up to the roof, and people have suffered huge losses.” He said that the government will extend financial assistance to those whose homes were damaged in the floods.

“Just when we were coming out of the Coronavirus pandemic, we are now faced with new difficulties. The government is always ready to face these challenges. The government will extend all possible relief to the people whose homes have been damaged,” Sawant told a news channel.

During his visit to the Daukond village in Ponda, Sawant urged villagers to vacate their homes if they feel that they had been weakened by the flood waters. He said the government will arrange for their accommodation in its schools or buildings under the district administration.

Traffic on the South Western Railway (SWR) route continues to remain affected for the second consecutive day after two landslides occurred on the Goa-Karnataka border, besides the derailment of a train in the section. On Friday, the landslides took place between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim, and between Caranzol and Dudhsagar.

As several trains were suspended due to excessive rain, officials said that restoration work has been started. (Express Photo) As several trains were suspended due to excessive rain, officials said that restoration work has been started. (Express Photo)

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast heavy rains in Kerala in the next two days. Six districts have been put under yellow alert. The state has been witnessing heavy rains for the past two days. Fisherfolks have been warned against venturing out to sea till July 27 as strong winds are likely along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and the Lakshadweep region. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned over high tides in Kerala coast till Sunday night.

The Indian Navy has mobilised flood relief rescue efforts for Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa. Naval Advanced Light Helicopter was launched from Goa. The Goa Coast Guard also carried out four helicopter sorties and dropped 200 food packets to people stranded in the floods.

(With inputs from PTI)