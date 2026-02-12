Rajnath-led DAC clears proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleared multiple acquisition proposals by the tri-services on Thursday. These include a deal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, top officials told The Indian Express.
The DAC — the key body which takes a call on all big-ticket capital procurements — is also learnt to have cleared the procurement of six additional P-8I maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft from the US.
