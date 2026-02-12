Rajnath-led DAC clears proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France

The DAC has cleared a big-ticket proposal to acquire 114 Rafale jets from France, among other deals.

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
1 min readUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 02:56 PM IST
RafaleIf a deal with France goes through, India could soon get 114 Rafale fighter jets (File photo)
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleared multiple acquisition proposals by the tri-services on Thursday. These include a deal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, top officials told The Indian Express.

The DAC — the key body which takes a call on all big-ticket capital procurements — is also learnt to have cleared the procurement of six additional P-8I maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft from the US.

