BJP leader’s remarks against Prophet Mohammed: Qatar summons Indian envoy, told these are ‘views of fringe elements’

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it had summoned Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal and handed him an official note on on its “total rejection and condemnation” of the controversial remarks made by a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed.

In a press release, a spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Qatar said that the “Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.”

“Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements. In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks,” the press release said.

The BJP on Sunday suspended spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from the party’s primary membership over their remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State, had handed the note to the Indian Ambassador. In a statement, it welcomed the comments issued by the BJP in which it announced the suspension of the party’s leaders, and said Qatar is expecting a “public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India”.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is currently visiting Qatar and on Sunday he met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani here.

Meanwhile, the Congress said the BJP suspending the two leaders “exposes the much touted ‘muscular posturing’ and positioning of the BJP and the Modi Government.”

“The placatory expulsion of two key members and spokespersons of the BJP from its primary membership, done obviously under duress of threats from external powers, exposes the much touted ‘muscular posturing’ and positioning of the BJP and the Modi Government. Is the BJP sincere in course correcting? Is the BJP trying to atone for its immeasurable sins or is it more chameleon like posturing?” a statemet issued by Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary, said.

with PTI inputs