India proposes G-20 principles on cross-border movement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participates in the G-20 foreign ministers’ meet via video conference. (Source: Twitter)

As Saudi Arabia hosted the G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting with focus on cross-border movement amid the pandemic, India on Thursday proposed development of voluntary ‘G-20 Principles on Coordinated Cross-Border Movement of People’.

A Ministry of External Affairs statement said, “External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar proposed development of voluntary ‘G20 Principles on Coordinated Cross-Border Movement of People’ with three elements: a) Standardisation of testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results; b) Standardisation of ‘Quarantine procedures’; c) Standardisation of ‘movement and transit’ protocols.”

He also called on governments around the world to ensure that interests of foreign students are protected and movement of stranded seafarers back to their home country is facilitated.

The virtual meeting was convened in the backdrop of the pandemic. The discussions centred on strengthening international cooperation across borders in wake of Covid-19. The ministers also exchanged national experiences and lessons learned from cross-border management measures taken in response to the pandemic.

In his remarks, Jaishankar commended Saudi Arabia for its proactive approach in bringing G-20 countries together for dealing with the pandemic.

He highlighted the steps taken by India. He apprised the G-20 foreign ministers about steps taken by India including Vande Bharat Mission and creation of travel bubbles for the welfare and protection of foreign citizens stranded here as well as its own citizens abroad.

