Watch: Indian Women’s Hockey team breaks down during phone call with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke on phone with the Indian Women’s Hockey team after they lost to Britain in the bronze medal match and finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

“You all played very well. Though your four-five years of hard work couldn’t be converted to a medal, you hard work and sweat have become an inspiration to crores of daughters of the country. Don’t be disappointed,” Modi told an emotional Indian team.

PM Shri @narendramodi‘s heartening conversation with the members of Indian Women Hockey Team!#Tokyo2020 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QoBsRUXLiP — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) August 6, 2021

He also congratulated all the members of the team and their coach for their achievement – the best finish by Indian Women’s hockey team in past 41 years.

Modi further inquired about the injury sustained by India’s Navneet Kaur after colliding with Argentina’s Agustina Gorzelany in the hockey semi-final match.

Taking the names of each players, PM congratulated them and asked them to stop crying as he could hear them break down.

Rani Rampal, the team captain, thanked the Prime Minister for the encouragement. PM Modi then went on to praise Vandana Katariya and Salima Tete for their performance at the match.

“Please stop crying. The whole of India is proud of you. There is no need for disappointment. India’s identity in hockey has been revived and it’s because of you people,” he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke with team coach Sjoerd Marijne and thanked him for his and the team’s hard work.