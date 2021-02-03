Rajnath Singh at Aero India show: India prepared to defend territorial integrity at all costs

In a veiled attack on China over the standoff in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India is prepared to defend the territorial integrity at all costs. “We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to employ force to change the status quo along our unresolved borders. India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure to defend our people and the territorial integrity at all costs,” said Singh during the Aero India show in Bengaluru.

Calling terrorism a global threat, the minister spoke about the challenged faced by India from multiple fronts. “India also faces threats and challenges emanating from multiple fronts. India is a victim of state-sponsored and state inflicted terrorism, which is now a global threat,” said Singh.

Hailing India’s effort in domestic manufacturing of defence equipment, Singh said, “We have taken steps to strengthen our security apparatus. Domestic manufacturing of bigger and complex defence platforms has now become the focus of our policy under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. We plan to spend 130 Billion Dollar on military modernization in next 7-8 years,” he said.

“The Government of India has enhanced FDI in Defence Sector up to 74% through the Automatic Route and 100% through the Government route, which would act as a catalyst for foreign players to invest in India,” he added.

The minister called the orders for development of 83 new indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) – Tejas MK1A the biggest Make in India Defence contract till date. “I am very happy that HAL has got orders for development of 83 new indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) – Tejas MK1A from Indian Air Force valued at more than Rs. 48000 Crores, it is probably the biggest ‘Make in India’ Defence contract till date,” he said.