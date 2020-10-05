In no scenario can China get the better of us: IAF chief Bhadauria

"We are very well positioned and there is no question that in any conflict scenario there, China can get the better of us," he said. (ANI/Twitter)

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Monday said that amid an “emerging threat scenario in our neighbourhood and beyond”, India is prepared for any conflict that it might face, including a two-front war.

On the ongoing standoff with China along the LAC, Bhadauria assured that the Indian forces are “very well positioned” to deal with any contingency that might arise from the Chinese side.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, Bhadauria said that the Chinese air power can’t get the better of India’s capabilities but, at the same time, acknowledged that there is no question of underestimating the adversary.

“We are very well positioned and there is no question that in any conflict scenario there, China can get the better of us,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of a “self-reliant” India, Bhadauria stated IAF’s vision to scale up its combat capability by increasing “indigenous equipment to achieve self-reliance.”

The India-Sino border standoff in eastern Ladakh has been going on for over five months now despite a series of “disengagement talks” held between the two Asian nations.

Fresh rounds of talks are scheduled to be held on October 12 with the aim of coming up with a roadmap for retrieving back troops from points of friction.

