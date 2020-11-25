India pledges aid to rebuild Afghanistan, commits to projects worth $80 million

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Signalling long-term commitment to Afghanistan’s future — be it under Taliban or other political forces – India Tuesday announced about 150 projects worth $80 million (about Rs 592 crore) in the conflict-ridden country.

New Delhi also committed to build a new dam, which will provide drinking water to 2 million residents of Kabul.

This new commitment was announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Afghanistan 2020 Conference, which he addressed through video-conferencing. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, UN and EU officials, besides representatives of other countries, attended the conference.

Since 2002, India has so far committed $3 billion (about Rs 2,200 crore) towards rebuilding and reconstruction of Afghanistan. While India did not invest in Afghanistan during the Taliban years from 1996 to 2001, the government’s decision now to invest in Afghanistan’s future, where Taliban is set to play a dominant role, is being seen as a major departure from the past. It signals that India is finally shedding the hesitations of history.

New Delhi has had a bitter experience with the Taliban. Now, with their return after the US exiting Afghanistan, South Block is quickly trying to adapt to the changed circumstances and reach out to the Taliban.

Explained Reaching out to a Kabul with Taliban So far, there was a perception within the Taliban that New Delhi will not deal with it beyond ritualistic statements. But this additional financial commitment moves beyond statements at conferences, and with this, India has now shed its ambiguity about engaging with the Taliban. Earlier, in a carefully calibrated shift in India’s position, New Delhi had participated in the commencement ceremony of the intra-Afghan talks in Doha on September 12. Indian attendance at the Doha event, where a 21-member Taliban team was present, reflects South Block's realisation of ground realities and shifting sands in Kabul’s power structure.

Jaishankar said at the conference, “I am happy to announce today an agreement with Afghanistan for building the Shahtoot dam, which would provide safe drinking water to 2 million residents of Kabul city. It builds on the 202-km Phul-e-Khumri transmission line of 2009, through which we provided power to the city. India will also launch phase-IV of high-impact community development projects in Afghanistan, which include around 150 projects worth $80 million.” Stressing that India has invested heavily in peace and development in Afghanistan, he said, “We strongly believe that the gains of the last two decades must be preserved and the interests of minorities, women and vulnerable sections must be ensured.”

This is one of India’s red-lines in the wake of the Taliban’s rise in Afghanistan, as the Sikh community has faced attacks and hostility in the last few months.

He also flagged the issue of violence: “(The) increasing level of violence in Afghanistan remains a matter of grave concern. While we support all efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan, India calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.”

On Delhi going beyond statements on Taliban, a source told The Indian Express, “It shows India has put its money where the mouth is.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.