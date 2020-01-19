India pledges $50 mn assistance to Sri Lanka

NSA Ajit Doval NSA Ajit Doval

India pledged $50 million assistance to Sri Lanka on Saturday as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including strengthening cooperation in defence, intelligence sharing and maritime security.

“A very cordial discussion was held with National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval today. Strengthening of bilateral cooperation on national security, intelligence sharing, maritime security & fostering of regional collaboration, were some of the key points of discussion,” Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

Lankan President’s office said Doval pledged that India will provide USD 50 million to Sri Lanka to help the country purchase equipment for its security forces.

