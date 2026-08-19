Palestine backs India’s UNSC bid, seeks New Delhi’s role in Gaza peace push

The ambassador said Palestinians hoped New Delhi would use its influence, including its ties with Israel, “to push forward the peace process”. (Photo Credit x/Abdullah Mohammad Abu Shawesh. AI enhanced)

As India and Palestine finalise the modalities for building a new hospital in the West Bank with New Delhi’s support, Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah Mohammad Abu Shawesh Wednesday welcomed India’s help with key infrastructure projects in the region.

This comes a day after top Indian diplomat Sripriya Ranganathan landed in Ramallah, where she met with Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin.

During a media briefing held at the Palestinian Embassy in New Delhi, Shawesh said Palestine backs India’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2028-2029.

“When we used to talk about the reform of the United Nations at large and the Security Council in particular, one of our appeals as a southern country was to have India at least be one of the countries that deserves to have a permanent seat in the Security Council,” Shawesh, who served at the UN for eight years before being posted in New Delhi, said.